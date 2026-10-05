Following is a ​summary of ​current ‌science news ​briefs.

German and US scientists win ‌Nobel medicine prize for work on light and brain

American Karl Deisseroth ‌and Germans Peter Hegemann ‌and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or ⁠Medicine on ​Monday ⁠for developing optogenetics, a technique that ⁠uses light to control individual ​nerve cells in the brain. The Nobel ⁠Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute ⁠said ​Deisseroth, 54, Hegemann, 71, and Nagel, 73, were selected ⁠for their "discoveries concerning light-gated ion ⁠channels ⁠and optogenetics." They will share a prize sum ‌of ‌12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 ​million).