Israeli airstrikes killed at least six Palestinians, including two police ‌officers, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, local health and police officials said.

Medics said three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike at a police post in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The Hamas-run interior ‌ministry said two of those were police officers. Five other people were wounded in the attack, ‌medics added. Later on Tuesday, medics said another Israeli airstrike near the Netzarim corridor further north killed another three people.

Commenting on the two strikes, the Israeli military told Reuters it struck militants in both areas, without giving further details. An October 2025 ⁠US-backed ​ceasefire halted major fighting in ⁠the shattered territory, but has not stopped Israeli attacks on Gaza or secured Hamas' disarmament.

Israel, which accuses Hamas of trying ⁠to regroup and rearm, has stepped up its attacks in Gaza in recent months. Hamas denies the Israeli allegations, ​saying it is committed to the ceasefire agreement and accusing Israel of trying to derail ⁠it. At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since then, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli troops ⁠now ​control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza's coast. Israel's more than two-year-long assault on Gaza ⁠has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and led to assessments ⁠of genocide from scholars ⁠and a United Nations inquiry.

Israel has said its actions were in self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an ‌October 2023 ‌attack on Israel.