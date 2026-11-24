Pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan have increased the prices of several medicines by as much as 99.3 per cent following the government's decision to deregulate non-essential drugs, according to a recent study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), The Express Tribune reported. The study found that prices of eye treatment medicines witnessed the steepest increase at 99.3 per cent, followed by skincare medicines at 77.9 per cent and minerals and multivitamins at 64.8 per cent. The government had introduced price deregulation for non-essential medicines in February 2024, allowing manufacturers to determine prices according to market conditions.

According to The Express Tribune, the CCP has recommended maintaining the deregulation policy while strengthening market surveillance and conducting targeted investigations into unusual price increases. The commission also proposed a public database documenting medicine price revisions to improve transparency and help consumers monitor changes. The study, titled 'Deregulation and its Impact on Pharmaceutical Prices in Pakistan: An Empirical Investigation from 2023-26', examined 822 non-essential medicines. It found that 85.6 per cent recorded price increases, while around 14 per cent remained unchanged and only 0.2 per cent witnessed a decline, The Express Tribune reported.

The commission further found that 257 products registered increases exceeding 50 per cent, while 63 medicines recorded price hikes of more than 100 per cent. The cumulative median increase stood at 33.9 per cent between 2023 and 2026. Fertility medicines recorded a 7.5 per cent increase, while diabetes and endocrinology drugs rose 23.6 per cent. Neurology and psychiatry medicines witnessed a 24.7 per cent increase.

The report noted that Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry comprises around 690 active domestic and multinational companies, with approximately 85 per cent of finished medicines manufactured locally, despite nearly 95 per cent of raw materials being imported. The findings highlight growing concerns over the affordability of medicines in Pakistan, where a large section of the population already faces economic hardships and rising living costs. (ANI)