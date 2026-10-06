Flydubai co-pilot completed portion of his flight training in New Zealand, police says

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 09:56 IST
Flydubai co-pilot completed portion of his flight training in New Zealand, police says

The flydubai co-pilot ​who stabbed his captain in an ‌alleged ​attempt to crash a plane last week was in New Zealand seven years ago to complete a portion ‌of his flight training for a U.K.-based company, New Zealand police said in a statement on Tuesday. Police said the man was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May ‌2019 on a six-month student visa.

"Immigration records show he arrived in New ‌Zealand on 30 November 2018 and departed 23 May 2019," New Zealand Assistant Commissioner Michael Johnson said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Police can confirm the co-pilot was in New Zealand to complete ⁠a portion ​of his flight ⁠training for a UK-based company, no longer operating in New Zealand," he added.

The police is reviewing ⁠records and undertaking enquiries about the time he spent in New Zealand. The co-pilot of flydubai ​flight FZ1073, which had been bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the ⁠pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general has said, calling the incident ⁠a "terrorist ​attack".

Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam al-Hammami. Israeli officials have not named the co-pilot but have said he is from ⁠Oman. UAE authorities and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot's identity. Reuters has not ⁠been able ⁠to independently reach al-Hammami, who is in UAE custody, for comment.

A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is also investigating the man's links ‌to Australia.

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Megawatts: Why Clean Energy’s Real Test Is Creating Jobs, Skills and Better Livelihoods

Beyond English-Led AI: How Local Languages Could Unlock New Markets, Jobs and Public Services

From EVs to AI: Why the Future of Global Manufacturing May Depend on Small Businesses

Climate Tariffs Could Reshape Who Wins and Loses Across Global Value Chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026