Following is a ​summary ​of current ‌science news ​briefs.

US and German ‌scientists win Nobel medicine prize for work on light and ‌brain

American Karl Deisseroth and ‌Germans Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the 2026 ⁠Nobel ​Prize ⁠in Physiology or Medicine on Monday ⁠for developing optogenetics, a ​technique that uses light to ⁠control individual nerve cells ⁠in ​the brain. The Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institutet ⁠said Deisseroth, 54; Hegemann, 71; ⁠and ⁠Nagel, 73, had been selected for their "discoveries ‌concerning ‌light-gated ion channels ​and optogenetics."