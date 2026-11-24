Israel has approved the resumption of flight services to Tel Aviv by Emirati carrier flydubai nearly two months after a suspected mid-air terror attack involving one of its aircraft, with operations subject to clearance from Israeli security authorities. Israel’s Transportation Minister Miri Regev approved the airline's return following discussions between Israeli and Emirati officials on security measures to ensure the safe resumption of flights between the two countries, The Times of Israel reported.

Flydubai suspended its services to Israel on September 30 after its Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain of a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. The attack was thwarted after the captain, Smit Machhar, alongwith other crew members and passengers intervened. The incident triggered heightened security concerns in Israel and raised questions over possible gaps in aviation security oversight. Israeli carriers also suspended their services to Dubai following the episode.

Regev's approval came after a delegation of senior Israeli security officials and Transportation Ministry representatives returned from Dubai, where they held discussions with Emirati aviation authorities on measures required to restore flight connectivity. The delegation, led by Transportation Ministry Director-General Moshe Ben-Zaken, briefed Regev on the steps taken by flydubai following the incident.

In a statement, the Israeli Transportation Ministry said the delegation had presented details of the measures adopted by the airline, without disclosing specific changes to its security procedures. The ministry described the approval as a significant step towards restoring air connectivity between Israel and the UAE and expanding flight options for passengers.

Before the suspension, flydubai operated around 10 daily flights from Tel Aviv, with Dubai serving as a major transit hub for Israeli travellers heading to Asian destinations, including Thailand, the Philippines, China and Japan. Israeli authorities had initially barred the airline from operating flights to and from Tel Aviv until at least December 15. Israel also introduced stricter security screening requirements for pilots and crew members of foreign airlines operating flights to or over the country.

Meanwhile, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said on November 20 that the agency could investigate the incident involving Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, given the involvement of an Indian citizen and national interests. He also confirmed that India had sent Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty requests to the UAE and was awaiting a response. Earlier in October, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured Captain Machchhar and the flight crew with the First-Class Order of Zayed II for their courage and efforts in protecting passengers during the incident.

The aircraft, operating as flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia following the attack. The captain was injured, while off-duty pilots, crew members and passengers helped restrain the co-pilot. The aircraft subsequently made a safe emergency landing. (ANI)