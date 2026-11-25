Manchester United defender Leny ​Yoro will not serve a ‌suspension ​after his red card in Sunday's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool was overturned following a successful wrongful dismissal ‌claim.

Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute at Anfield for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity after bringing down Liverpool striker Alexander Isak just outside the penalty area. Dominik Szoboszlai ‌scored from the resulting free kick.

"The player's one-match suspension has been removed following ‌a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the Football Association said in a statement on Tuesday. The Independent Regulatory Commission said it would publish written reasons for overturning the red card in due course.

A club ⁠source said ​United would raise ⁠their concerns over the process that led to the overturned red card with both the Premier League ⁠and referees' body Pro Ref. Mauricio Pochettino, who made his United managerial debut on Sunday, argued ​that Yoro's foul should not have been a red card as Isak did ⁠not have control of the ball, and that the incident fundamentally altered the match.

Speaking to reporters on ⁠Tuesday ​ahead of the club's Champions League clash against Sporting, Pochettino questioned the VAR review process. "The problem is when we were there, I think we need to ⁠take the time to review the situation," Pochettino said. "We love the technology, we accept the ⁠technology is there, ⁠yes. But what they (VAR) are doing?

"...I think it's a thing that we need to think (about) a little more deep(ly)."