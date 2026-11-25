​The US Federal Aviation Administration on ‌Tuesday said it is pausing some flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport ‌because of a technical issue with ‌a ground surveillance radar and tracking system.

The system is used by air ⁠traffic ​control ⁠to monitor aircraft and vehicles on airport ⁠runways and taxiways. About 9%, or ​245 flights, have been delayed at ⁠the American and United Airlines hub ⁠on ​what the FAA says is the busiest day for flights ⁠during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.