FAA pausing some flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport
The US Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it is pausing some flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport because of a technical issue with a ground surveillance radar and tracking system.
The system is used by air traffic control to monitor aircraft and vehicles on airport runways and taxiways. About 9%, or 245 flights, have been delayed at the American and United Airlines hub on what the FAA says is the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.