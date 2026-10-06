France is on verge of snowballing effect on debt, says Marine Le Pen
France is on the verge of having a snowballing effect regarding its debt, said National Rally (RN) far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen -- who is currently leading opinion polls -- on Tuesday. Le Pen added, as she presented her party's plans to cut government spending by €25 billion ($28 billion) a year, that France risked a default if the "wrong choice" was made in the 2027 election.
Le Pen also said she wanted each yearly budget to bring down debt gradually to eventually reach 60% of GDP, and that her aim in government would be to convince financial markets that France is once again 'trustworthy.'