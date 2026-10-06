France is on verge of snowballing effect on debt, says Marine Le Pen

​France is ​on the ‌verge of having ​a snowballing effect regarding its debt, ‌said National Rally (RN) far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen -- who is currently leading ‌opinion polls -- on Tuesday. Le Pen ‌added, as she presented her party's plans to cut government spending by €25 ⁠billion ($28 ​billion) ⁠a year, that France risked a default ⁠if the "wrong choice" was made in ​the 2027 election.

Le Pen also said ⁠she wanted each yearly budget to ⁠bring ​down debt gradually to eventually reach 60% of GDP, ⁠and that her aim in government would ⁠be ⁠to convince financial markets that France is once again 'trustworthy.'