Tennis-Djokovic wins China Open as de Minaur retires with injury
Alex De Minaur retired with a groin injury during the China Open final against Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, handing the Serbian his seventh title at the tournament. De Minaur, who left the court for a medical timeout after the first set, continued playing with a heavy bandage on his left thigh. But he could not continue after winning the first game of the second set.
Djokovic narrowly won the first set, with the match poised at 7-6(3) 0-1 when De Minaur retired.