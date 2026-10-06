Tennis-Djokovic wins China Open as de Minaur retires with injury   

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 18:18 IST
Tennis-Djokovic wins China Open as de Minaur retires with injury   

Alex ​De Minaur ​retired with ‌a groin ​injury during the China Open ‌final against Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, handing the Serbian his ‌seventh title at the tournament. De ‌Minaur, who left the court for a medical timeout after ⁠the ​first ⁠set, continued playing with a heavy ⁠bandage on his left thigh. ​But he could not continue ⁠after winning the first game of ⁠the ​second set.

Djokovic narrowly won the first set, with ⁠the match poised at 7-6(3) ⁠0-1 ⁠when De Minaur retired.

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