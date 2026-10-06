Iraq proposes oil price assumption of $58 per barrel in draft budget

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 18:24 IST
Iraq proposes oil price assumption of $58 per barrel in draft budget

Iraq's government ​has proposed an oil ‌price assumption ​of $58 a barrel with total spending projected at 217 trillion ‌Iraqi dinars ($166 billion), lawmakers familiar with the 2027 draft budget said on Tuesday.

The proposals would leave the ‌budget with a deficit of more than 40 ‌trillion dinars. The legislation projects crude oil exports of around 4 million barrels per day, including shipments from the ⁠Kurdistan region, ​four members ⁠of the parliamentary finance committee said.

The government is also considering ⁠adjusting the dinar's exchange rate to between 1,400 and ​1,500 per US dollar from around 1,300 currently, the ⁠lawmakers said. Oil sales account for the bulk of Iraq's ⁠state ​revenues.

The Iran war and resulting disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have ⁠prompted Iraq to seek alternative routes and transport options after ⁠its ⁠Gulf crude shipments were interrupted. ($1 = 1,309.5000 Iraqi dinars)

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

An Underwater Comeback: Oyster Reef Restoration Is Reshaping Life in Bohai Bay

Switching From Cars to Buses: Public Transport Could Cut Pollution per Traveller

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026