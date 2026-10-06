Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Trump says US bombers moved from UK due to threats

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that a threat linked to Iran had prompted the removal of American B-1 bombers from a British airbase. The planes had been stationed at RAF Fairford, the preferred European base for US bombers, and had recently been used in US strikes on ​Iran. Last week, five British men were arrested near the base — which Iran's Revolutionary Guards previously said was a legitimate target — on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

Analysis-Spain's housing crisis bursts into the spotlight at snap election

Spain's snap election will revolve around an issue ​which has topped voters' list of concerns for three years straight but, until a fortnight ago, failed to dominate the political debate: housing. It was the attempted eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen ‌Abascal in central Madrid ​last month after her building was bought by a real estate firm that upended the country's politics. Her case triggered nationwide protests and catapulted the issue to the top of the agenda, even overshadowing immigration which had dominated headlines for weeks following a mass migrant crossing in Ceuta.

Nepal plans to split aviation regulator to improve air safety

Nepal plans to split the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) into two separate agencies to improve air safety, a minister said on Tuesday, in a country with a long history of crashes. Under the new structure, one entity would oversee aviation safety and regulation, while the other would manage airports, infrastructure and aviation services.

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's main budget proposals

French presidential frontrunner Marine Le Pen, of the far-right National Rally, on Tuesday presented her main budget proposals ahead of next year's election. Below is a list of her main ‌economic priorities.

Catalan separatist Puigdemont set to return home after court lifts arrest warrant

Spain's Supreme Court lifted an arrest warrant for self-exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont on Tuesday, opening the way for his expected return to the country just as it is gearing up for an early national election. The move came shortly after Spain's Constitutional Court ruled that courts must apply an amnesty law to Catalan separatists, including in embezzlement cases.

Nobel body eyes those building peace in shifting world order, secretary says

The Nobel Peace Prize committee is closely watching the reshaping of a world order in turmoil, and those fostering new ways of cooperating that match the award's goals, its secretary says. Kristian Berg Harpviken, secretary of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, prepares its dossiers and joins the deliberations but does not vote. This year's announcement is on Friday.

France tests upgraded nuclear missile against backdrop of Russia tensions

France's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had conducted the first test launch of its latest-generation M51.3 submarine-launched ballistic missile, underscoring its nuclear deterrent amid heightened tensions with Russia. The M51.3 missile, which was not equipped with a nuclear warhead, was launched off the coast of Brittany as part of an operation to certify the nuclear-submarine Le Vigilant's ability to deploy the ‌weapon following a major maintenance overhaul, the ministry said in a statement.

Ohio early voting begins with US Congress control on the line

Early voting begins on Tuesday in Ohio, where the winners of November's midterm elections will help determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the US Congress for the next two years, given the state has one Senate seat and two House seats seen as "Toss Ups" by Cook Political Report. When polls open across the Midwestern state early on Tuesday, voters will be casting ballots at a time when discontent throughout the United States runs deep, ‌especially over rising prices.

Latvia's president supports PM Kulbergs to form government after election win

Latvia's president on Tuesday said he will nominate Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs to lead the next government following an historic election win on Saturday. Kulbergs' pro-Ukraine United List won 35.3% of the votes, the biggest parliamentary election victory since Latvian independence in 1991, but still needs one or two coalition partners to form a majority cabinet

Hungary to open Communist-era informer files in reckoning with Cold War past

In a historic move, Hungary will soon start releasing tens of thousands of Communist-era police files in an online public database, giving people access to lists of informers and collaborators used by the former state security services. The release, timed for the 70th anniversary of Hungary's 1956 anti-Soviet uprising, is part of Prime Minister Peter Magyar's pledge to make the records, stored in a vast basement of archives in Budapest, public and allow Hungarians to come to terms with their totalitarian past.

Former German spy chief arrested on suspicion of attempted treason, obtaining state secrets

Former German foreign intelligence chief August Hanning was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted treason for allegedly paying to access secret documents and using them to prepare an analysis for a foreign spy service, federal prosecutors said. Prosecutors did not identify the foreign intelligence service, and it was not immediately clear whether the analysis reached its intended recipient.

Russia says no plague cases detected among contacts of deceased lab worker

Russia's health watchdog said on Tuesday ⁠that no cases of plague had been ​detected among people who had come into contact with a Siberian plague institute laboratory worker who died last week. Authorities say the 28-year-old woman died on Friday from ⁠pneumonia of an as-yet unestablished origin, in a case that has prompted international concern, including from US President Donald Trump.

How is the Nobel Peace Prize decided?

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday. Here is a look at how the award works: WHO IS NOMINATED?

UK police make further arrest over suspected Fairford airbase plot

British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 22-year old British man in London on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts as part of their investigation into a suspected plot near RAF Fairford, the airbase used by the US to strike Iran. Counter Terrorism Policing said the man was arrested in Westminster and officers had searched a property in the same area. He remains in ⁠custody.

Brazil ex-President Bolsonaro wins big without his name on the ballot

The biggest winner in Brazil's blockbuster weekend election did not even appear on the ballot. Banned from public office, former President Jair Bolsonaro is under house arrest, serving a 27-year sentence for a coup plot after his 2022 election loss. The 71-year-old watched from confinement on Sunday as his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, scored an upset victory over leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the first round of the presidential election.

Three Iranians on trial in UK for spying on dissident journalists

Three Iranian men spied on British-based dissident journalists on behalf of Iran's foreign intelligence service in order to attack them "as retribution ​for their criticism of the Iranian regime", prosecutors told a London jury on Tuesday. The trio are accused of surveilling journalists working for Iran International, a Persian-language television station which is critical of Iran's government, between August 2024 and March 2025.

Portugal's PM seeks to keep Costa, Metsola in EU top jobs until 2029

Portugal is pushing to reappoint Antonio Costa and Roberta Metsola as heads of the European Council and European Parliament, respectively, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said on Tuesday, saying that continuity would strengthen the European Union's stability. Montenegro's ⁠comments come amid discussions within the centre-right European People's Party, the European Parliament's largest grouping, over a proposal by EPP leader Manfred Weber to keep the current lineup of the top jobs.

Key aircraft incidents that reshaped aviation safety rules since 9/11

A flydubai co-pilot stabbed his captain with an emergency "crash axe" in what UAE prosecutors have called a terrorist attack, with the plane plunging 16,000 feet in 30 seconds before it was brought under control by passengers and a stand-by crew. It landed safely thanks to some heroics from the injured captain, with all on board surviving. The co-pilot is being questioned, with Israeli officials saying that he had planned the attack even before joining the airline.

Spain approves housing decrees that triggered snap election

Spain's government on ⁠Tuesday approved ​two housing decrees whose rejection by parliament last week prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call a snap election. The measures, which include rent caps, a temporary ban on evictions and limits on corporate purchases of residential property, were "based on plain common sense", Sanchez said in a press conference, arguing that opinion surveys showed the public was broadly in favour of intervention in the property market.

Evacuated in an incubator, now back in Gaza getting to know mama

Bissan was born because of an airstrike. Two weeks into the war in Gaza in October 2023, an Israeli attack ripped through her family's home in Beit Lahiya near the Israeli border, killing a sister she never got to meet. The blast seriously injured her pregnant mother, who was forced to deliver Bissan six weeks early to save both their lives.

Attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea are unacceptable, EU's von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that attacks on civilian shipping are unacceptable after civilian ships were hit in Bulgaria's economic zone in the Black Sea. "Commercial ships – and innocent crews – are being targeted, with lives already lost at sea," she said.

Exclusive-Attack aircraft, military vehicles visible at ⁠new China-Laos base, satellite images show

Light attack aircraft and military vehicles have arrived at the new China-Laos joint training facility announced last Tuesday, according to satellite images reviewed by Reuters. The images, taken by commercial satellite provider Vantor, show what security analysts believe are eight K-8 light attack jets and more than two dozen support vehicles on a runway that is still being built — China's latest expansion of its overseas military presence.

Ukrainian drones kill two, hit fuel hub in one of biggest attacks on Moscow region, Russian war bloggers say

Ukrainian drones killed ⁠two people and hit a major fuel depot overnight in one of the biggest attacks of the war on Moscow and the surrounding region, Russian military bloggers said. Moscow Mayor ⁠Sergei Sobyanin said Ukraine had launched more than 650 drones towards the capital, most of which were shot down.

Students and teachers march in France on biggest day of high school protests

Students, teachers and parents marched in cites across France on Tuesday and protesters blockaded hundreds of schools, in the biggest day of action in a wave of demonstrations demanding the government tackle understaffed and dilapidated classrooms. In Marseille, Nantes and Lyon, the street protests began peacefully mid-morning, with the largest demonstration expected in Paris in the afternoon.

Rubio tells Russia to share more information about plague death

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Russia should share more information about the death of a plague laboratory worker who died last week, an incident which he said Washington was watching "very closely". "I think it's incumbent upon Russia to obviously share more information with the world," Rubio told reporters ‌in Iceland.

Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria; crew missing

The crew of a merchant ship was missing on ‌Tuesday after the vessel sank in the Black Sea off NATO member Bulgaria following a drone strike that Prime Minister Rumen Radev described as a gross violation of international law. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack by air and sea drones about 70 miles (112 km) off the ​coastal town of Byala in eastern Bulgaria, but there are growing concerns about hybrid attacks by Russia as it wages war in Ukraine.