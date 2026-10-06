Chile cuts 2026 GDP growth forecast to 0.7%, sees rebound in 2027
Chile's government cut its 2026 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 0.7%, Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz said on Tuesday.
The government had previously estimated economic growth of 1.8% in its second-quarter Public Finance Report presented in July. For 2027, the government raised its economic growth forecast to 3.3%, up from the 2.8% estimated in July.
"Based on the information available today, we project the economy will grow by 0.7% in 2026, within the 0.25% to 0.75% range projected by the central bank," Quiroz said.