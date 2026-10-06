Chile cuts 2026 GDP growth forecast to 0.7%, sees rebound in 2027

Chile's ​government cut its 2026 gross ‌domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 0.7%, Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz said on ‌Tuesday.

The government had previously ‌estimated economic growth of 1.8% in its second-quarter Public Finance Report ⁠presented ​in July. For ⁠2027, the government raised its economic ⁠growth forecast to 3.3%, up from ​the 2.8% estimated in July.

"Based ⁠on the information available today, ⁠we ​project the economy will grow by 0.7% in 2026, ⁠within the 0.25% to 0.75% range ⁠projected ⁠by the central bank," Quiroz said.