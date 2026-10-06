Germany to order four more TKMS frigates for $6.3 billion, document shows

Germany plans ​to buy four ​more Meko A-200 frigates ‌from shipyard ​TKMS for about €5.6 billion ($6.3 billion), a finance ministry document seen ‌by Reuters showed on Tuesday, with parliamentary budget committee approval expected on Thursday. The purchase follows a decision by Defence ‌Minister Boris Pistorius to scrap the rival F126 ‌frigate project with Dutch shipbuilder Damen over delays and cost overruns.

Here are more details from the document, which was ⁠prepared for ​the budget ⁠committee of the lower house of parliament: ($1 = €0.8888)