German group to seek injunction to prevent role of Russia's Rosatom in fuel project

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 19:36 IST
German group to seek injunction to prevent role of Russia's Rosatom in fuel project

German environmental organisation BUND said ​on Tuesday that it ​plans to ask ‌a court ​to stop the planned expansion of a nuclear fuel fabrication plant that would ‌allow cooperation with Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom. • BUND said it would seek an emergency injunction to prevent the project from proceeding ‌while its lawsuit against Lower Saxony, the state that ‌initially granted approval for the expansion, is considered by the courts.

• The group said it had serious doubts about the legality of the environmental ⁠impact assessment ​underpinning the ⁠approval by the state. • Anti-nuclear campaign group .ausgestrahlt, which is collaborating with BUND on ⁠the case, warned that Rosatom could establish a foothold in Germany ​before the courts reach a final decision.

• Located in northwestern ⁠Germany, the Lingen fuel fabrication plant is one of the country's last remaining facilities ⁠linked ​to the nuclear fuel cycle. • The case could become a test of Berlin's willingness and ability to keep ⁠Russian state-backed companies out of strategically sensitive parts of its energy ⁠sector.

• ANF-Framatome, ⁠Rosatom, as well as the federal and state environment ministries, did not immediately respond to ‌requests for ‌comment.

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