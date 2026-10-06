Iran drone plot fears led US to remove bombers from UK base, US officials say

A suspected ​plot involving Iran to ​launch a complex ‌drone attack ​on a key British airbase led the United States to ‌remove its B-1 bomber aircraft from the base, two US officials told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition ‌of anonymity. Iran has denied any involvement in any ‌alleged plot at RAF Fairford, the preferred European base for US bombers. British police said on Tuesday they had arrested ⁠a ​22-year-old ⁠British man in London on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts ⁠as part of their investigation into the suspected plot.

A ​spokesperson for the US military's European Command declined to ⁠comment, saying: "It is inappropriate to discuss matters of intelligence, and ⁠we ​will not discuss specific force protection measures." "As demonstrated across multiple operations, America's bombers, including B-1s, ⁠B-2s, and B-52s — can deliver precision global strike capabilities – including ⁠through ⁠operations that launch and recover from the continental United States – anywhere, anytime," the spokesperson said.