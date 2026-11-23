Spain's two main right-wing parties appear set to ​win a joint parliamentary majority in an election ​on Sunday despite recent gains ‌by Prime ​Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists, opinion polls showed on Monday. Monday is the last day polls can be published before a legal ban takes effect ‌ahead of the election.

• All surveys but one put the projected combined seats for the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox above the absolute majority threshold of 176 seats in the 350-seat house • A ‌daily survey by pollster 40dB for El Pais, based on 7,500 interviews, gave the PP ‌127-136 seats (31.8%), closely followed by the Socialists on 116-127 seats (30.9%), with Vox on 51-61 seats (17.3%)

• NC Report for La Razon, based on 1,000 interviews, put the Socialists at 27.2%, or 108-111 seats, up from 26.1% a week earlier, with the PP ⁠on 130-133 ​seats and Vox on ⁠64-66 seats, for a combined total of at least 194 seats • El Confidencial's IMOP poll, based on 1,500 interviews, projected ⁠195 seats for the PP and Vox together, against 110 for the Socialists

• Ipsos for La Vanguardia on Sunday, ​based on 1,999 interviews, gave the PP 127 seats and 30.3%, the Socialists 119 seats and ⁠29.8%, and Vox 63 seats • GAD3 for ABC on Sunday, based on 1,501 interviews, projected 131 seats for the PP, ⁠110 ​for the Socialists, and 63 for Vox

• State-run pollster CIS remained a major outlier, projecting that the combined left, including far-left Frente Amplio and regional parties, could still prevail. Based on 8,034 interviews, ⁠its survey put the Socialists on 34.4% of the vote, far ahead of the PP on 24.9% ⁠and Vox on ⁠15.6% • Sanchez called the election to try to harness the momentum from mass housing protests. The campaign is focused on housing affordability, immigration, corruption, and train ‌safety after last ‌month's deadly crash.