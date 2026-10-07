Hong Kong shares decline as internet, biotech firms drop
Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking broader weakness in Asian markets, as oil prices rose and big internet and biotech firms led the decline.
Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking broader weakness in Asian markets, as oil prices rose and big internet and biotech firms led the decline.
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