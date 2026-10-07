South Korean megachurches probe suspected AI-linked cyberattacks

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 12:51 IST
South Korean megachurches probe suspected AI-linked cyberattacks

Two South Korean megachurches are investigating suspected cyberattacks that may have exposed the personal data of hundreds of thousands of congregants, ‌with evidence suggesting AI tools may have been used in the attacks, according to the churches and a ‌cybersecurity firm.

Cybersecurity company Oasis Security found data, attack records and account information on an overseas server containing information linked to Seoul's Yoido Full Gospel Church and SaRang Church. Records of the alleged attacks included signs that AI tools were used during the intrusion, such ⁠as ​references to "sub-agents" and extensive ⁠attack reports that appeared automated, Oasis Security said on Wednesday.

South Korea has seen explosive growth in some Pentecostal churches, and the Yoido ⁠Full Gospel Church said on Wednesday that initial analysis indicated data relating to 850,000 members may have been compromised. The data ​included names and dates of birth with a smaller number of records containing changes to national ⁠identification numbers, addresses and telephone numbers. The church said it was notifying affected members, blocking external access and changing server passwords.

SaRang Church, in ⁠Seoul's ​Seocho district, said it had formed an emergency task force, reported the suspected incident to relevant authorities and was taking steps to determine what happened and prevent further harm. Oasis Security said attackers exploited ⁠a flaw in the church's membership system that could have allowed access to data linked to up to 89,580 ⁠registered user accounts.

The news ⁠follows hacking attacks against South Korean commercial banks that led to breaches of customers' personal information. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that AI ‌was believed to ‌have been used in the attacks.

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