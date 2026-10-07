Germany to participate in energy stocks release agreed in March, ministry says

Germany ​will ‌participate in the ​further release of energy ‌reserves determined by the International Energy Agency in March, ‌the economy ministry said on ‌Wednesday. "The implementation of the release is currently being processed," ⁠a ​spokesperson ⁠added in the emailed ⁠statement.

Two European Union diplomats ​earlier said that the ⁠IEA's governing board will hold ⁠an ​informal meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ⁠proposed release of oil and ⁠diesel ⁠stocks.