India and Canada have concluded the sixth round of negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with both sides reaffirming their commitment to an ambitious, balanced and mutually beneficial trade pact aimed at expanding market access, boosting investments and strengthening bilateral economic ties. According to a release issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the negotiations, held from November 11 to 20, concluded on Friday after covering several key areas, including trade in goods and services, rules of origin, trade remedies, intellectual property and investment promotion.

The Indian side was led by Chief Negotiator Brij Mohan Mishra, while the Canadian side was headed by Chief Negotiator Mary-Catherine Speirs. The negotiating round began with a meeting between Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu in the national capital on November 11.

Both ministers emphasised the need for a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that would provide meaningful market access, build on the complementary strengths of the two economies and create fresh opportunities for trade and investment. According to the ministry, the two ministers reviewed the progress of negotiations and provided guidance to their respective teams to advance discussions constructively.

The ministry said that substantive discussions took place across various negotiating tracks during the sixth round, with both sides making progress towards advancing the proposed agreement. The negotiations were guided by the shared objective of concluding the pact within the ambitious timelines envisaged by the leaders of both countries, the release said.

Towards the conclusion of the negotiations, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held a meeting with Canada's Vice Minister of International Trade Glenn Purves and his delegation here to review the progress made during the latest round and assess the overall status of the CEPA discussions. During the meeting, both sides reiterated their commitment to concluding an agreement that is ambitious, balanced and commercially meaningful, while delivering tangible benefits to farmers, industries, businesses and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in both countries.

The proposed agreement is expected to create additional opportunities for trade and investment while strengthening resilient and diversified supply chains between the two countries. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the conclusion of the sixth round reflects the continued engagement and commitment of India and Canada towards taking the negotiations forward and strengthening their bilateral economic and commercial relationship.

The CEPA negotiations cover a broad range of trade and investment issues, with both sides seeking to build an agreement that expands economic cooperation and creates new opportunities for businesses across the two countries. (ANI)