Loose-forward Liam McConnell and ​winger Darcy Graham each scored a ​hat-trick of tries as ‌Scotland romped ​to a 67-5 victory over Japan in their final Nations Championship pool fixture at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The ‌home side ran in 11 tries as they had too much pace and power for Eddie Jones’ Japan, who were crushed 78-15 by England last weekend ‌and have now lost all three games in November. Scotland are fourth in ‌the Northern Hemisphere Nations Championship table with 20 points from five games, while Japan are fifth in the Southern Hemisphere pool.

"This group was hungry for game time the past few ⁠weeks, there ​were some disappointed ⁠faces the last few weeks, but everyone was raring to go today," McConnell told the ⁠BBC. "Everyone loves scoring tries, I don't do it too often, but it's definitely a ​nice feeling.

"All you can do if you get a shot is try ⁠and give the (coach) a headache." Graham extended his record number of Scotland tries to 41 in ⁠58 ​appearances and there were also scores for fullback Ollie Smith (two), scrumhalf Jamie Dobie and centre Rory Hutchinson.

Japan fullback Takuro Matsunaga claimed the consolation try ⁠for his side but Jones will be thinking of ways to fix his ⁠side’s porous defence. The ⁠visitors’ Mamoru Harada received a late yellow card for a hip drop tackle that had been a hot topic ‌in rugby ‌over past week.