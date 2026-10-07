Germany's Merz criticises support for AfD after far-right lawmaker wins top Saxony-Anhalt post
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that extremism was entering the country's parliaments on Wednesday, a day after a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany was elected president of the state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt.
"Anyone who casts their vote for the AfD is playing the extremists' game and undermining credibility," said Merz at an event in Berlin. "In any case, this is incompatible with the values of my party, the CDU," he added.