Germany's Merz criticises support for AfD after far-right lawmaker wins top Saxony-Anhalt post

​German ​Chancellor ‌Friedrich Merz warned that ​extremism was entering ‌the country's parliaments on Wednesday, a day after a member ‌of the far-right Alternative ‌for Germany was elected president of the state parliament ⁠in ​Saxony-Anhalt.

"Anyone ⁠who casts their vote for ⁠the AfD is playing ​the extremists' game and undermining credibility," ⁠said Merz at an event ⁠in ​Berlin. "In any case, this is incompatible ⁠with the values of my ⁠party, ⁠the CDU," he added.