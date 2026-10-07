Soccer-Lineker laments Ronaldo's career finale compared to Messi's

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 18:59 IST
Soccer-Lineker laments Ronaldo's career finale compared to Messi's

It is sad that Cristiano Ronaldo's international career looks to have ended in acrimony, former England striker Gary Lineker ‌said on Wednesday, adding that the Portuguese great should have enjoyed similar scenes to Lionel Messi's uplifting Argentina finale. Ronaldo, 41, released a lengthy statement on Tuesday to explain his sudden departure from the Portugal camp last week, accusing coach Jorge Jesus of breaking promises, while Messi ‌scored one goal and set up two in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

It was the 39-year-old's final match in ‌the famous blue and white and he was given an emotional ovation in Buenos Aires - scenes that Lineker said would have been fitting for Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer (146) Ronaldo too. "I think it's a bit sad because he's been so great. And ultimately in five years, 10 years' time, no one will remember this. We'll ⁠just ​remember how great he was," Lineker ⁠told reporters at the Leaders Week sports industry conference at Stamford Bridge.

"But I think if you look at Messi's farewell, it was so beautiful. And I ⁠think Cristiano deserves the same." Ronaldo and Messi have battled for the title of greatest living player for much of their illustrious careers. Messi has won ​the Ballon d'Or eight times to Ronaldo's five, but neither are among the favourites for this year's award.

One player who ⁠is, however, is Lineker's compatriot Harry Kane. The England captain equalled his country's international appearance record of 125 on Tuesday against the Czech Republic, level with former ⁠goalkeeper ​Peter Shilton, and extended his leading scoring tally to 91 goals in the 3-0 win. Lineker, who scored 48 goals for England, hailed Kane as one of the greatest players in the country's history, echoing comments from midfielder Jude Bellingham.

"I think he'd have ⁠to be in that conversation. Probably along with Bobby Charlton and maybe even Bobby Moore. I mean, look at his record, he's ⁠incredible," Lineker said. "He's not just ⁠a goalscorer either, he's not just a box player like I was. He's way more than that. He can drop deep, he sprays passes everywhere, he scores all sorts of goals, both feet, ‌head, he's got ‌everything," he added.

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