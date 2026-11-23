The European Commission launched a trade investigation ​on Monday that could lead to ​a curb on imports of glass ‌fibre reinforcements ​and the chemicals used to make them following a surge in shipments over the past few years. The investigation is the third ‌the EU executive has launched since the end of October, adding to probes into imports of hybrid cars and PET, the plastic widely used in packaging. The cars investigation follows a deal with ‌China to restrict its vehicle exports.

In the latest case, the Commission said the import ‌surge had been driven by growing global overcapacity as well as trade restrictions in other major markets. Glass fibre reinforcements (GFRs), which strengthen materials like plastics and concrete, are used in lightweight and durable components for wind power, electricity infrastructure and the ⁠aerospace ​and defence sectors.

The investigation ⁠will cover GFRs, composite manufacturing resins, such as epoxy resins, and other chemical inputs used for resin production. The EU ⁠executive could impose provisional measures in four to five months and definitive measures within the next 200 ​days, assuming it secures backing from EU members. Measures typically take the form of a ⁠cap on import volumes and a tariff for any excess shipments.

The EU already introduced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on ⁠GFRs ​and epoxy resins imported from several countries, including China, after investigations launched in 2024. For epoxy resins, South Korean and Indian producers subsequently increased their exports to the EU, according ⁠to market intelligence company ResourceWise. The safeguard investigation will cover a broader range of materials imported from all ⁠countries.

The Commission says ⁠total imports rose by 29% from 2019 to 898,000 metric tons in 2025, while EU industry's share of the EU market dropped to 62% ‌from 74% ‌during the same period.