The Bank of Israel held short-term interest rates steady for a second straight month on Monday, citing domestic and global uncertainty, a growing economy, expectations of rising rates globally and a ‌weaker shekel. In its final decision of 2026, the central bank, as widely expected, held its benchmark rate at 3.25%.

It had cut rates last November and January before pausing due to the conflict with Iran and fears of a spike in supply-driven inflation. It then resumed cuts in May, July and September before holding rates ‌in late October, a week before the October 27 election. "Domestic and global uncertainty remains high in view of continued geopolitical tensions," the central bank said.

Economists ‌believe policymakers are worried over both the prospects of a return to conflict with Iran and an uncertain political environment where nearly one month after Israel's inconclusive election, there is no sign of the formation of a new government. Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc of right-wing and religious parties nor the opposition, led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, received enough seats to form a ⁠governing coalition.

Eisenkot ​has been given the first nod ⁠to try to form a government. But it is unclear whether he or Netanyahu - who would get a shot if Eisenkot fails - will be able to form a viable government in ⁠the coming weeks. The shekel had weakened nearly 8% versus the dollar since the prior decision on October 21 to a rate of 3.35. But following the latest decision, the ​shekel was up 1.8% to 3.29 per dollar - largely due to a surge in stock prices after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO.

CENTRAL ⁠BANK NOTES RATES SEEN RISING GLOBALLY The annual inflation rate eased to 1.1% in October from 1.6% in September to stay well within an official 1% to 3% target range. But the central ⁠bank ​noted that the rate should breach 2% in the coming year.

"The inflation environment will be greatly influenced by geopolitical developments and their effects on economic activity and on energy prices, by the risk premium and the exchange rate, by the development of demand alongside supply constraints, and by fiscal developments," it ⁠said. Officials had previously said the key rate could reach 3% should inflation remain contained.

The economy grew an annual 8% in the third quarter, or 4% net ⁠of production of Israeli firms abroad, ⁠which the Bank of Israel called "an indicator that is a more relevant reflection of domestic economic activity." The central bank also noted the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank interest rates priced into the markets reflect expectations of a continued ‌tightening of monetary policy.

Twelve of ‌the 14 economists polled by Reuters had expected no move on Monday.