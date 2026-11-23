Virginia ‌and ​Oregon said on Monday they have sued Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp, alleging the company profited from a feature in its AI model Grok that produces child sexual abuse material and other nonconsensual sexual images from photographs ‌while failing to put safeguards in place to stop it. Several state attorneys general had announced investigations into Grok over similar claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon became the first states to sue.

The lawsuits filed in state courts accused SpaceX of misleading consumers about Grok's safety and failing to put adequate safeguards in ‌place while promoting its "spicy mode." That mode allows users to take an existing photograph of a person and generate a sexual or nude image or ‌video, according to the lawsuits. Virginia and Oregon accused SpaceX of violating their respective consumer protection laws. They are seeking damages, penalties and court orders forcing the company to stop violating state law.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Virginia's lawsuit cites data from a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which estimated that between December 2025 and January 2026, Grok ⁠generated and ​posted on X millions of sexualized images, ⁠including more than 20,000 depicting children.

States across the US have filed a growing number of lawsuits against social media and AI companies over harm they say the companies have caused to their ⁠residents. In an interview with Reuters ahead of Monday's filings, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said state attorneys general are acting as a regulatory force in the tech industry, ​including on artificial intelligence, which has faced relatively little federal regulation so far.

"In the absence of federal action, AGs have stepped into the breach," Jones ⁠said. LAWSUITS STACK UP OVER GROK

SpaceX is facing more than a dozen lawsuits brought by individuals who say nonconsensual sexual images of them as minors or adults were generated by Grok. In the UK, ⁠lawmaker ​Jess Asato is suing SpaceX after Grok users generated sexualized images of her. The company has denied the claims, arguing that obviously fictitious, AI-generated content cannot breach someone's right to privacy.

In mid-January, xAI said it restricted image editing in Grok and blocked users from generating images of people in ⁠revealing clothing "where it's illegal." SpaceX acquired xAI in February and rebranded its AI division from xAI to SpaceX Super Intelligence in October. Reuters found in February that, even ⁠after new curbs, Grok continued to generate ⁠sexualized images of people even when users explicitly warned that the subjects did not consent. The company did not address detailed questions from Reuters about Grok's generation of sexualized material.

SpaceX is suing at least two people in the ‌US alleging they misused Grok ‌to create child sexual abuse material.