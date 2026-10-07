Farage's Reform UK admits failings over donations but denies breaking law

Nigel Farage's ​Reform UK on Wednesday acknowledged failings in the way ‌the ​party had handled prospective donations and pledged to tighten its rules on dealing with donors, but it said allegations it had broken electoral law were unfounded.

Reform UK published the results of an internal investigation into allegations, aired in an ‌undercover documentary, that officials had arranged for a foreign donor to pay for political polling and also discussed arranging a large donation with a man they believed to be a foreign national. Police are still investigating those allegations, including whether Reform breached laws which ban accepting money from foreign sources. Police are also looking at other accusations about ‌the party's finances, all of which Reform denies.

Reform's investigation concluded that no laws were broken in relation to the footage — consistent with the party's ‌original response to the documentary, which was aired on the eve of its annual conference in September. But the report said it had "found conduct which deserves criticism", referring to the way potential donations had been described, whether those soliciting them had been truthful, and the failure to provide full information to party officials.

The investigation also said it had "found weaknesses in the party’s arrangements which allowed a sustained ⁠deception to reach ​the top of the party without ⁠anyone asking the questions that would have exposed it, and it has set out how those weaknesses are to be closed." TIGHTER PARTY RULES NEEDED, REFORM SAYS

Reform has fallen behind the governing Labour ⁠Party in recent opinion polls. The country's next election is due in 2029. But with Labour struggling to improve living standards and stop illegal migration, Reform's leader Farage is still seen ​as a possible future prime minister promising anti-immigration policies and sweeping economic change.

Shortly after the original allegations, which were broadcast by Channel 4 and compiled ⁠by investigative group Verbatim, head of policy James Orr and Farage's right-hand man Dan Jukes stood down pending the results of the investigation. Wednesday's report said Jukes had been acting independently in his capacity as ⁠a ​contractor with several other clients when he commissioned the polling.

It also said the separate larger donation had not happened and no arrangement was made with the man, who was an actor posing as a wealthy US donor. Nevertheless, on the commissioning of polls it recommended contractors should adhere to formal transparency requirements and tighter ⁠record-keeping requirements in order to separate their party work from other work.

On the broader donation process, it promised to impose stricter rules on disclosing potential donations ⁠to the party treasurer and on the ⁠distribution of written guidance on how to properly court donors. The report said that guidance should include: "That no arrangement is to be described as discreet, off the record, or outside public view; that the regulator is not to be disparaged; that ‌the party’s procedures for ‌checking donors are to be described to every prospective donor at the outset."