Trump expected to award science medal to SpaceX's Elon Musk, Fox News reports

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 01:17 IST
Trump expected to award science medal to SpaceX's Elon Musk, Fox News reports

US President Donald Trump is ‌expected to award the National Medal of Science to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Fox ‌News reported.

The National Medal of ‌Science is the nation's highest honor for scientists and engineers, according to the US ⁠National Science ​Foundation's website. Google ⁠co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and ⁠AMD CEO Lisa Su will also ​receive the award, according to Fox News. ⁠Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and Microsoft ⁠CEO ​Satya Nadella will receive the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, ⁠the nation’s highest honor for technological achievement, according ⁠to ⁠the US Patent and Trademark Office's website.

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