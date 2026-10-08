Iranian intelligence sets sights on US military bases in Germany, WiWo reports
Iranian intelligence services are targeting U.S. military bases in Germany, including Ramstein and Spangdahlem, amid concerns over potential covert attacks linked to the Iran conflict, German news outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday.
Israel warned U.S. and German partners three weeks ago of a potential threat, with concern focused on bases supporting U.S. military operations and logistics linked to the conflict with Iran, the report said citing several unnamed Western intelligence officials. The German defence ministry and the U.S. forces in Germany were not immediately available for comment.
(Writing by Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams)