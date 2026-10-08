Iranian intelligence sets sights on US military bases in Germany, WiWo reports

Iranian ‌intelligence services are ​targeting U.S. military bases ‌in Germany, including Ramstein and Spangdahlem, amid concerns over potential covert attacks linked ‌to the Iran conflict, ‌German news outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday.

Israel warned U.S. and German ⁠partners ​three ⁠weeks ago of a potential threat, with ⁠concern focused on bases supporting ​U.S. military operations and logistics linked ⁠to the conflict with Iran, the ⁠report ​said citing several unnamed Western intelligence officials. The German defence ⁠ministry and the U.S. forces ⁠in ⁠Germany were not immediately available for comment.

(Writing by Friederike ‌Heine; ‌editing by ​Matthias Williams)