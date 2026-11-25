The US Army said it was working to keep toxic ‌lead ​dust to a minimum when it detonates nearly 10,000 pounds (4,500 kg) of degraded lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday, as residents sought clearer information about the risks from the blast. The controlled blast is intended to prevent the aging explosive from detonating on its own. Residents in southeastern Iowa have struggled to keep up with changing information about where a plume of lead dust could travel after ‌the explosion.

At a press conference on Tuesday, officials said the mitigation measures, some put in place in recent days, included a series of earthworks encircling two subsurface concrete bunkers containing the lead azide, as well as a misting apparatus to dampen the surrounding terrain and a system to flood the blast site with special foam designed to capture dust from the blast. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown was scheduled for 9 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Wednesday, when weather conditions were expected to be "ideal ‌to protect public health and safety across the region."

Lead azide is an explosive chemical used to detonate military munitions. The Army brought stockpiles from installations around the country to the Iowa plant in 2009 after moving away from its use. Officials discovered dangerous crystallization ‌during an inspection in March and have since been seeking a safe way to dispose of it. MULTI-AGENCY RESPONSE

The Army contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in March seeking guidance on the stockpile, according to ATF Director Rob Cekada. Some of the lead azide was already more than 60 years old when it was moved to Iowa, he said.

Cekada said falling temperatures make lead azide more sensitive to shock and friction, raising the risk that it could detonate on its own. "It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when, and that would not be a great place for us to be in."

The last major disposal ⁠of lead ​azide was an open-air detonation of 7,000 pounds of the chemical in ⁠Colorado in 1977, Army Colonel Aaron Teller, a munitions emergency response specialist, said. Teller said that detonation occurred with "zero mitigation" and that 75% of the lead particulate remained at the incident site.

"We believe we can reduce that last 25% with the mitigation strategy that we have in place," he said. Lead exposure can cause a range of ⁠health problems, particularly in children, in whom it can interfere with cognitive development, according to Patrick O'Shaughnessy, a public health professor at the University of Iowa. Once it settles in the environment, it does not break down, he said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said residents within 5 miles (8 km) of the ​blast may be evacuated, while those within 5 to 20 miles were advised to stay indoors with windows closed to avoid lead dust exposure. Army projections released on Tuesday showed lead dust could settle on surfaces as far as 40 ⁠miles southwest of the blast site, extending through southeastern Iowa into northern Missouri. Airborne particles could travel nearly 100 miles within eight hours, according to the projections.

The Army said it would release updated projection maps hourly beginning six hours before the scheduled explosion and release a final estimate of the affected area afterward. Officials said information about the ⁠problems ​with the lead azide stockpile had been made public and town halls had been held to inform members of the community closest to the detonation site.

The Army, however, announced the original date of November 20 detonation date only the Sunday before. RESIDENTS SEEK ANSWERS

Some residents said changing guidance over the timing of the blast and the likely path of the lead plume had left them confused and frustrated. Jill Holler, 51, took soil samples from her two family farms near Middletown this week so she can compare lead levels after the ⁠detonation. She’s also worried about her cattle, which have no indoor shelter.

Holler welcomed the additional information released by the US Army on Tuesday but questioned why it had taken so long, noting that the detonation had originally been scheduled for last Friday. “I’m not ⁠opposed if this is the only safe option,” said Holler, who organized ⁠a protest in Middletown last week. “What I’m saying is that it’s been so mishandled that people are confused and don’t trust anything they’re saying.”

Patrick Wall, a beef field specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said he had been fielding calls throughout the week from cattle producers seeking advice on how to protect their herds. Wall said he only became aware of the planned detonation ‌on November 16 and had since put together ‌recommendations for local producers.

"Communication was probably the poorest part of how this was handled," he said.