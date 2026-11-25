US President Donald Trump has described the presidential pardon as "extreme powers." On Tuesday, he used it to spare two turkeys from the ‌imminent threat of becoming Thanksgiving dinner.

Trump granted pardons to Freedom and Feathers, the 4-month-old fowl selected for the annual White House ritual. Raised at Deans Gap Farm in Fort Seybert, West Virginia, the birds spent Monday night at the lavish Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington before their White House appearance. ‌Trump said next year's turkeys could stay overnight in the new White House state ballroom, where he said he would also hold ‌the pardon ceremony.

Online voters selected Freedom to receive Trump's formal pardon, but both birds will retire to Texas A&M University after their reprieve. At Tuesday's ceremony on the White House's new South Lawn helipad, Trump gazed at Freedom and noticed his companion was missing.

"Where's Feathers?" he asked. The second turkey was resting in the White House, officials said. Trump quipped ⁠that he'd ​run off into the bushes.

Moments ⁠later, he rested his hand on the bird's fluffy white plumes. "Freedom," Trump said, "I just want to say, that you and Feathers, as of this moment, have a complete ⁠and total pardon."

The tradition dates back more than a century, when poultry farmers sent turkeys to the White House as holiday gifts, forcing presidents and first ​ladies to coordinate avian logistics to handle the incoming birds — many of which arrived alive. In 1989, President George H.W. Bush formalized ⁠a reprieve for the birds, turning the annual turkey presentation into a pardon. The rising cost of a Thanksgiving dinner could cast a shadow this year on Americans' turkey-centered feasts.

Holiday ⁠staples ​are 6% more expensive this year than 2025, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. Turkey prices jumped more than 10%, according to the federation, which cited Department of Agriculture data on strong demand, including for exports, and low inventories. Consumer prices for other Thanksgiving staples and ingredients, ⁠such as ham, milk, dinner rolls, sweet potatoes and cranberries, also increased.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest ⁠civilian honor, to Rudy Giuliani, ⁠his one-time personal attorney and New York mayor during the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center buildings. Giuliani himself was once the beneficiary of a Trump reprieve. Trump pardoned Giuliani in 2025 as ‌he faced legal fallout for ‌attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.