UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet'

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 20:50 IST
UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet'

Britain's ​Foreign Office announced on Thursday new ​sanctions targeting individuals and entities ‌it ​said were involved in the production or transport of Russian oil, facilitating military manufacturing and circumventing financial ‌services sanctions.

The 38 new designations are part of Britain's effort to squeeze Russia's ability to fund and equip its war in Ukraine, targeting the oil ‌revenue, financial channels and military supply chains that sustain Moscow's war ‌economy. The package included:

A statement from Russia's embassy in London, ⁠reported by state news agency RIA Novosti, said: "Each new sanctions package is intended to ⁠demonstrate the ⁠resolve of the British authorities, but in reality it highlights the ineffectiveness and futility of the course they have ‌chosen."

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