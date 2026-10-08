Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alpine skiing-Vonn named in US team despite uncertain future

Lindsey Vonn has been named in the US Alpine ski team for the 2026-27 World Cup season despite uncertainty over her future in the sport as ​she recovers from surgery following a heavy crash at last February's Milano Cortina Olympics. The U.S. team said in a statement that all named athletes had qualified based on existing Alpine ​criteria. Despite her injuries, Vonn was ranked 12th overall last season and fifth in the final downhill standings.

Tennis-Andreeva fights off ‌Alexandrova to ​set up China Open semi with Bartunkova

Russian fourth seed Mirra Andreeva overcame compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(4) 7-6(3) on Thursday to reach the China Open semi-finals where she will face Czech Nikola Bartunkova in a young-guns showdown at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing. French Open champion Andreeva, 19, broke 19th seed Alexandrova to move 2-0 ahead before falling 5-3 behind in a fluctuating opening set as both players struggled to hold serve. The teenager, however, recovered to edge the tiebreak.

Basketball-NBA, FIBA set on 2027 European competition despite Euroleague rejection

The National Basketball Association and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) say they remain ‌committed to building a league in Europe despite the Euroleague having turned down their collaboration offer at a shareholders' assembly on Tuesday. The future of European basketball is in the balance, with the NBA saying it is keen to move forward with its NBA Europe project in 2027 whether a deal is reached or not.

MLB roundup: Rays, Dodgers, Brewers wrap up division series

Rookie Victor Mesa Jr. belted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays earned a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of their American League Division Series. The Rays are headed to the AL Championship Series for the third time in club history and will host the Chicago White Sox or Cleveland Guardians in a best- of-seven series that begins Monday.

Motor racing-Singapore ‌Grand Prix entertainment may be curbed if haze worsens, FIA says

Haze blanketing Singapore could lead to restrictions on entertainment and other outdoor activities at this weekend's Grand Prix but the race itself will not be affected, the motorsport's governing FIA said on Thursday. Singapore has been shrouded in smoke for weeks, with air quality in the "unhealthy" range a day before the race weekend ‌and during a busy week of conferences with regional, business, cryptocurrency and sports leaders gathering in the city-state.

Soccer-Messi signs off in tears after one last Argentina master class

Lionel Messi delivered one last master class in blue and white on Tuesday as Argentina's captain brought the curtain down on his extraordinary 21-year international career by scoring one goal and setting up two others in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

The 39-year-old's final bow in front of more than 85,000 fans at a packed Monumental stadium was less about football and more a national celebration of Messi's service to the national team.

Caitlin Clark: Racist rhetoric 'not something I stand for'

WNBA star Caitlin Clark sent a clear message to any of her fans who use "racist rhetoric or hate" to attack Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell. "That's not something I stand for," Clark said Thursday at her end-of-season press conference. "It's never been something I've stood for. For those of you who know me, you know that's not what ⁠I'm about. That's not ​how I was raised. So that's really disappointing when people do that."

NWSL looking to expand to at least ⁠20 teams

The National Women's Soccer League is looking to add two more expansion teams, commissioner Jessica Berman said Thursday. Sixteen clubs are competing during the current 2026 campaign, with expansion franchises Atlanta and Columbus coming aboard in 2028.

Ice hockey-Olympic legacy brings ice hockey home to Milan

Capitalising on the Winter Olympics' excitement that swept through northern Italy earlier this year, professional ice hockey returns to Milan this weekend when fans will flock to cheer on a new club at the ⁠new Fiera Ice Arena. Milano Hockey Club have already played eight matches in the ICE Hockey League - which includes teams from Austria, Hungary and Slovenia, alongside two other Italian clubs - while waiting for their new home to be completed.

Soccer-UEFA chief Ceferin reverses decision to step down, seeks final term

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will seek another term as head of European soccer's governing body, removing one of the highest-profile figures from the field of potential candidates to challenge ​Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency in March. Ceferin told the presidents and general secretaries of UEFA's 55 national associations in Berlin on Thursday that he would stand for a final term, reversing his previous decision to step down when his current term ends.

Soccer-Expansion should not come at expense of player welfare, says NWSL chief

The growth of women's ⁠soccer worldwide needs careful collaboration to make sure players are not overloaded by increasing competitions, National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman said on Wednesday. FIFA's inaugural Women's Club World Cup is set to take place in January 2028, mid-season for Europe's top domestic leagues but in the close season for the NWSL.

Sergio Garcia focused on '27 Ryder Cup; LIV 2.0 still possibility

Sergio Garcia said he has not ruled out future involvement with LIV 2.0, but his focus is squarely on qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team ⁠that ​will compete at Adare Manor in Ireland next year. Garcia was granted a release from his LIV Golf contract as part of the league's bankruptcy process. What lies ahead remains to be seen.

Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) to miss multiple games

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will not have a reunion on the field versus his former team. Pittman, in fact, will be sidelined for longer than just Sunday's game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Pittman will sit out multiple games after re-injuring his left foot.

Tennis-Djokovic backs Sinner's decision to end season early and focus on recovery

Novak Djokovic has backed Jannik Sinner's decision to shut down his 2026 season as the world number one continues his recovery from a knee injury, saying the Italian ⁠was right to prioritise his long-term future over a rushed return. Sinner has not played since beating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on July 12, with the 25-year-old missing the North American hardcourt swing, U.S. Open and ongoing Asian swing.

ESPN to stream Super Bowl LXI on Disney+

Super Bowl LXI will be available to customers on the streaming service Disney+ in addition ⁠to airing on ESPN and ABC, the networks announced Wednesday. The game is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2027 at ⁠SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The first Super Bowl produced by ESPN will feature broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Sean Payton expected to reclaim play-calling duties in Denver

Sean Payton is set to return as the primary play-caller for the Denver Broncos, bumping Davis Webb from the duties he took over for the first time this season. Payton didn't confirm the switch reported by multiple outlets but the disciplinarian pointed out several detriments he felt were contributing to the seemingly sudden demise of the offense.

NHL roundup: Leon Draisaitl logs 4 assists as Oilers storm past Ducks

Leon Draisaitl had ‌four assists to lead a huge second period in the Edmonton ‌Oilers' 5-2 road win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Down 2-0 at the first intermission, Edmonton stormed back with five unanswered goals in the second frame. It was another strong offensive showing for ​the 3-0-1 Oilers, who have 22 goals in their first four games of the season.