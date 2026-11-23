AirAsia more than halved its third-quarter net loss, it said on Monday, although rising fuel costs and ‌ongoing efforts to raise funding underscored the financial pressures Southeast Asia's biggest budget carrier still faces. The Malaysian carrier reported a net loss of 381.3 million ringgit ($92.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, compared with a loss of 830.5 million ringgit in the second quarter, when a spike in ‌jet fuel prices driven by the Iran war weighed on earnings.

"Our third-quarter performance suggests that the worst is behind us," CEO Bo Lingam ‌said in a separate statement, although he expected fuel costs to rise again in the current quarter. Revenue fell 8.4% to 4.66 billion ringgit from 5.09 billion ringgit in the prior quarter, as AirAsia trimmed capacity by 12% amid fleet rationalisation. About 31% of its 234-strong fleet was out of service at the end of the quarter.

Cash ⁠and bank ​balances stood at 905.3 million ⁠ringgit at the end of September, down from 954 million ringgit three months earlier, while current liabilities increased to 19.2 billion ringgit from 18.4 billion ringgit. The carrier has said ⁠it is aiming to raise up to $1 billion from international debt markets plus 700 million ringgit in local credit facilities, primarily to refinance existing debt. Co-founder Tony ​Fernandes said last month that he expected the fundraising to be completed between December and February.

On Monday, the airline gave no ⁠new details on the process, saying it remained engaged with local and foreign financial institutions while progressing liquidity-enhancing measures and restructuring discussions with key creditors. Foreign exchange remained a drag. AirAsia ⁠booked ​a net foreign exchange loss of 141.9 million ringgit as local currencies weakened against the US dollar.

AirAsia said it was "cautiously optimistic" that peak seasonal demand and fleet modernisation would strengthen its resilience heading into 2027. It said it was adding capacity on busy domestic and international ⁠routes to capture year-end demand. Jet fuel prices averaged $152 a barrel in the third quarter, down from $183 in the second quarter. AirAsia said it recovered about ⁠three quarters of the additional ⁠fuel cost burden through higher fares, fuel surcharges, network optimisation and tighter non-fuel cost control.

AirAsia controls about 60% of Malaysia's domestic aviation market and employs about 26,000 people. Its shares have lost about 75% of their ‌value this year. ($1 = 4.1170 ‌ringgit)