Poland, NATO assess if missile crossing was intentional, Rutte says
Poland and NATO allies still need to establish whether the crossing of Russian missiles into Polish territory on Friday was intentional, NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Monday. "It is clear that this is a dangerous incident. It comes from Russia," he told a meeting of the alliance's parliamentary assembly in Berlin.
"Whether it is intentional or not has to be decided, of course, by authorities. I will never speculate," he noted, adding he would only be able to comment once Poland and NATO allies had assessed what exactly had happened.