​Poland and ​NATO allies ‌still need to ​establish whether the crossing of ‌Russian missiles into Polish territory on Friday was intentional, NATO chief ‌Mark Rutte said on Monday. "It is ‌clear that this is a dangerous incident. It comes from Russia," ⁠he ​told ⁠a meeting of the alliance's parliamentary assembly ⁠in Berlin.

"Whether it is intentional ​or not has to be ⁠decided, of course, by authorities. I will ⁠never ​speculate," he noted, adding he would only be able ⁠to comment once Poland and ⁠NATO allies ⁠had assessed what exactly had happened.