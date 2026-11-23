EU urges multilateral talks to continue after COP31 collapse
The European Union is disappointed by the collapse of COP31 climate talks held in Turkey though the bloc will keep on pushing for the multilateral process, Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Monday. "The European Union did not support the final draft because the interests of a few were allowed to obstruct the ambition needed by many," she said.
"The EU is responsible for 6% of global emissions and therefore for us, it was important to bring the countries that are responsible for the 94% of global emissions on board," she added. The bloc will keep on supporting the multilateral process, she said. "This is the best possible option that we have."