The ​European Union ​is disappointed by ‌the collapse ​of COP31 climate talks held in Turkey ‌though the bloc will keep on pushing for the multilateral process, Commission spokesperson ‌Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Monday. "The European ‌Union did not support the final draft because the interests of a few ⁠were ​allowed ⁠to obstruct the ambition needed by many," she ⁠said.

"The EU is responsible for 6% ​of global emissions and therefore for us, ⁠it was important to bring the ⁠countries ​that are responsible for the 94% of global emissions on ⁠board," she added. The bloc will keep on supporting ⁠the ⁠multilateral process, she said. "This is the best possible option ‌that ‌we have."