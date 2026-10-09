Ethiopia calls for immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops in letter to UN
Ethiopia's government has called for the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops from its territory in a letter to the UN Security Council shared with Reuters by a senior government source on Friday. In the letter, dated Oct. 8, Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos said the Eritrean troops' presence left Ethiopia with "no option but to defend itself against Eritrea".
Eritrean soldiers were seen in northern Ethiopia this week, witnesses and experts told Reuters, days after the Horn of Africa neighbors severed diplomatic ties, raising fears of outright conflict.