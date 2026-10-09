Ethiopia calls for immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops in letter to UN

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 12:39 IST
Ethiopia calls for immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops in letter to UN

Ethiopia's ​government has called ‌for the ​immediate withdrawal of Eritrean ‌troops from its territory in a letter to the UN Security ‌Council shared with Reuters by a ‌senior government source on Friday. In the letter, dated Oct. 8, ⁠Ethiopia's ​Foreign ⁠Minister Gedion Timothewos said the Eritrean troops' ⁠presence left Ethiopia with "no option but ​to defend itself against ⁠Eritrea".

Eritrean soldiers were seen in northern ⁠Ethiopia ​this week, witnesses and experts told Reuters, days ⁠after the Horn of Africa neighbors severed ⁠diplomatic ⁠ties, raising fears of outright conflict.

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