Amid growing signs of internal differences within the Telangana Congress, AICC in-charge BM Sandeep Kumar has stepped up efforts to address the concerns of disgruntled party leaders and strengthen organisational unity. In a series of interactions with unhappy legislators, Sandeep has sought to understand their grievances while emphasising the need for restraint, discipline and collective responsibility. According to party sources, BM Sandeep Kumar held an hour-long meeting with Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, during which he heard his grievances in detail. Rajagopal Reddy is understood to have raised several concerns relating to the functioning of the government, constituency development and other political issues.

Sandeep reportedly assured him that the issues raised would be examined and considered. At the same time, he advised the MLA to exercise restraint and avoid making public statements critical of the party, the government or Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He reportedly suggested that Rajagopal Reddy place his concerns before the appropriate party forums and follow established organisational channels rather than express his dissatisfaction publicly. Sandeep is also understood to have conveyed that public criticism of the party and its government could be viewed as an act of indiscipline and may invite organisational action.

In a related development, sources indicate that BM Sandeep Kumar also met Rajagopal Reddy’s elder brother, state minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, as part of the broader effort to address internal differences. Sandeep also held a separate meeting with Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy, during which he heard his concerns regarding the government’s functioning, allocation of funds for constituency development and alleged irregularities. Anirudh Reddy has also been among the legislators who have voiced dissatisfaction with aspects of the government’s functioning.

According to sources, Sandeep conveyed a similar message to Anirudh Reddy, advising him to raise his grievances through appropriate party channels and avoid public criticism. He reportedly emphasised that party discipline must be maintained and that all leaders were expected to adhere to established organisational protocols. The growing discontent among sections of the Congress legislature is believed to stem from a combination of issues, including inadequate funds for constituency development, the role of MLAs in government decision-making, coordination between ministers and legislators, and concerns over the overall functioning of the administration.

The public remarks by leaders such as Rajagopal Reddy and Anirudh Reddy have brought these internal differences into the open, prompting the party leadership to intervene directly. Sandeep’s interactions are being viewed as an attempt to understand the underlying causes of the resentment, restore communication and prevent individual grievances from developing into a wider organisational challenge. Sources further indicate that Sandeep has appealed to all disgruntled leaders to set aside their differences and work collectively in the larger interest of the Congress. The High Command is keen to ensure that internal disagreements do not spill into the public domain or damage the image of the party and the credibility of the Revanth Reddy government.

The message to the legislators is centred on unity, discipline and electoral preparedness. With local body elections and future Assembly and Lok Sabha electoral battles on the party’s political horizon, the leadership wants its ranks to remain focused on strengthening the Congress rather than engaging in public disagreements. Sandeep has reportedly stressed that the party’s larger objective of retaining power in Telangana can be achieved only if leaders rise above personal ambitions, resolve their differences and work together. Protecting the government’s image and maintaining public confidence in the Congress are also understood to be key priorities.

As part of this broader organisational outreach, November 27 is also being mentioned as a possible date for interactions with party MLAs, MPs and MLCs. However, the proposed schedule is yet to be firmly confirmed. Such consultations, if held, could provide the AICC leadership with a wider assessment of the prevailing mood within the party and the concerns of its elected representatives. The developments point to a two-pronged approach by the Congress High Command in Telangana: addressing the grievances of unhappy legislators through direct engagement while simultaneously emphasising organisational discipline and internal coordination.

For now, the leadership appears inclined towards reconciliation rather than confrontation, preferring dialogue and assurances to immediate disciplinary action. The message from the AICC in-charge is that party leaders are free to raise genuine concerns, but they should do so through established organisational channels while maintaining public unity. The real test for BM Sandeep Kumar will be whether these individual interventions translate into concrete solutions to the legislators’ grievances and help restore cohesion within the Telangana Congress at a time when the party is keen to consolidate its political position and retain power in the state. (ANI)