The ​Pentagon is ​in ‌talks with ​General Motors, Ford and other manufacturers ‌to help mass-produce drones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing ‌people familiar with the ‌matter. Under a deal, the firms would supply parts to drone companies, ⁠the ​report ⁠said. GM is weighing whether to manufacture ⁠drone motors, while US ​defense officials have met with leaders ⁠at Ford, Canadian auto parts ⁠maker ​Magna International and other manufacturing firms, some outside the auto ⁠industry, the report added.

Reuters could ⁠not ⁠immediately verify the report.