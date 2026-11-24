Pentagon in talks with General Motors and Ford on military drones, WSJ reports
The Pentagon is in talks with General Motors, Ford and other manufacturers to help mass-produce drones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Under a deal, the firms would supply parts to drone companies, the report said. GM is weighing whether to manufacture drone motors, while US defense officials have met with leaders at Ford, Canadian auto parts maker Magna International and other manufacturing firms, some outside the auto industry, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.