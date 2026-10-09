Taiwan president to say boosting its defences is not 'provocation'

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te will say in his national day speech that boosting defences and spending more on the military is not a "provocation" but a reflection of the Taiwanese ‌people's hope to maintain peace and freedom, an official said.

Democratically governed Taiwan has faced increased military and political pressure from China, which views the island as its own territory over the strong objections of the government in Taipei. Taiwan is increasing defence spending and modernising its armed forces, ‌but faces a China with a far larger military and is adding advanced new weapons such as stealth fighter jets ‌and aircraft carriers.

In Saturday's speech, Lai will explain how Taiwan is strengthening its self-defence, keeping up investment in national defence, and stregthening whole-of-society resilience, according to a senior Taiwan official briefed on the content. Lai will say the efforts are not intended as "provocation," but reflect the hope that Taiwan's people can maintain their democratic and ⁠free ​way of life through strength, "demonstrating a ⁠responsible stance that cherishes peace", the official added.

In the face of geopolitical challenges, Lai will respond to US-China dialogue with "confidence and resolve, articulating Taiwan's role in ⁠international exchanges", the official said. At the same time, he will say that Taiwan remains the guardian of peace and stability in the Taiwan ​Strait and a democratic partner actively contributing to the international community, the official added, citing the speech.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Underscoring the threat Taiwan says it faces from China, Taiwan's defence ministry flagged another "joint combat readiness patrol" by China near ⁠the ​island, with 19 aircraft including J-16 fighters and an unspecified number of navy ships.

China's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Beijing says that as Taiwan is Chinese territory its military has a right to operate around it. Neither ⁠government formally recognises the other, and China recognises no claims of sovereignty by Taiwan.

Taiwan's national day is held on the anniversary ⁠of a 1911 uprising that led ⁠to the overthrow of China's last imperial dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China. The Republican government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists, ‌and the Republic of ‌China remains the island's formal name.