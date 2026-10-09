Slovakia considering options for supplies after ban on Russian gas takes effect, minister says

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 16:12 IST
Slovakia considering options for supplies after ban on Russian gas takes effect, minister says

Slovakia ​is ​looking to ‌Algeria, Azerbaijan and ​the United States for ‌a potential long-term contract for about 1 billion cubic metres ‌per year of gas supplies after ‌a European Union ban on Russian gas takes effect late ⁠next ​year, ⁠Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said ⁠on Friday.

She said the ​country's main supplier, the state-owned ⁠SPP, had 17.5 TWh of gas ⁠in ​storage, about 35% of the country's consumption, ⁠which was sufficient reserve to ⁠cover ⁠the upcoming heating season together with ongoing supplies.

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