Alpine skiing-Italy's Goggia to miss season opener in Soelden

Italy's Sofia Goggia ​will miss the ​season-opening race ‌in Soelden, ​Austria, on October 24 as she continues to recover ‌from a viral infection, she told Italian news agency ANSA on Friday. The 2018 Olympic gold medallist ‌said at an event in Milan that ‌she did not yet know how long a full recovery would take.

"It could be anything from 10 ⁠days ​to a ⁠month and a half," she was quoted as saying ⁠by ANSA. Goggia is the second Italian alpine skiing ​star to say she will miss Soelden, ⁠joining Olympic champion Federica Brignone, who is still recovering ⁠from ​a leg injury.

Speaking at the same event, Brignone said she wanted to ⁠return to skiing, but "only when I feel better," ANSA ⁠reported. ⁠She gave no indication of when that might be.