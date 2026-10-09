Foreign ministers from Europe, Canada, Japan pledge to support ICC
The foreign ministers of several European countries, as well as Canada and Japan, reaffirmed their unwavering support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) in a joint statement on Friday after the US announced plans to expand sanctions. "If put into effect, these sanctions will have a significant impact on the Court's work, its dedicated staff and their families," said the ministers of Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and Britain.
"They work every day to bring those accused of the most serious international crimes to justice and to support their victims." (Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kevin Liffey)