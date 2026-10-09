Foreign ministers from Europe, Canada, Japan pledge to support ICC

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 21:25 IST
Foreign ministers from Europe, Canada, Japan pledge to support ICC

​The foreign ​ministers of several ‌European countries, ​as well as Canada and ‌Japan, reaffirmed their unwavering support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) in a ‌joint statement on Friday after ‌the US announced plans to expand sanctions. "If put into effect, these ⁠sanctions ​will ⁠have a significant impact on the Court's ⁠work, its dedicated staff and ​their families," said the ministers of ⁠Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the ⁠Netherlands ​and Britain.

"They work every day to bring those ⁠accused of the most serious international ⁠crimes ⁠to justice and to support their victims." (Writing by Miranda ‌Murray; ‌Editing by ​Kevin Liffey)

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