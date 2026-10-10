Kremlin says Putin relayed Iran's position on resolving conflict to Trump

​The Kremlin ​said ‌on Saturday ​that President Vladimir Putin relayed ‌to US President Donald Trump Iran's position on a ‌possible resolution to ‌the US-Iran war, with the backing of the Iranian ⁠president, ​Russia's ⁠Interfax news agency reported.

"In coordination with ⁠the president of Iran, ​Putin conveyed to Trump the ⁠Iranian side's view on ⁠a ​possible resolution of the conflict," Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted ⁠as ⁠saying.