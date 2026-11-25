​A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday ordered the dismissal of a trademark lawsuit by Tiger Woods' golf apparel company, which sought approval to use its "leaping tiger" logo after ‌another company with a similar logo objected.

Reversing a lower court ruling, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, said courts in that state lacked jurisdiction to consider claims by Woods' Sunday Red against Tigeraire, a Louisiana company that makes cooling fans ‌attachable to athletes' headgear. The 2-1 majority said this was because Tigeraire, which is affiliated with the Louisiana State University ‌Tigers, had no physical presence in California and did little business there.

Tuesday's decision does not affect Tigeraire's trademark infringement lawsuit against Sunday Red, which has been on hold. Lawyers for both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sunday Red, based in San Clemente, California, is part of TaylorMade Golf, which ⁠is ​a subsidiary of South Korean private ⁠equity firm Centroid Investment Partners. FIFTEEN STRIPES

Sun Day Red, as Woods' brand is known, launched in February 2024, paying homage to Woods' wearing red on Sunday ⁠during golf tournaments. Its logo contains 15 stripes, one for each of Woods' major championship titles.

Shortly after Sun Day Red's launch, Tigeraire, which launched ​in 2020, sent a cease-and-desist letter that said the competing logos were confusing consumers. Settlement talks failed, prompting the ⁠dueling lawsuits. Sunday Red's lawsuit sought a declaration it did nothing wrong, and accused Tigeraire of seeking an "unwarranted financial windfall from a larger and more successful brand." ⁠A ​federal judge refused to dismiss the case, and Tigeraire appealed.

IRREPARABLE HARM ASSERTED Writing for Tuesday's majority, Circuit Judge Morgan Christen called Tigeraire's sales in California "trivial," totaling just 80 products over eight months and including only one item of apparel, a T-shirt.

She ⁠also called the cease-and-desist letter a "garden-variety" attempt to begin settlement talks, which did not support asserting jurisdiction. Circuit Judge Milan Smith dissented. ⁠He said the majority was ⁠too quick to dismiss Sunday Red's claim it could face irreparable harm if forced to pull products from stores and rebrand itself while Tigeraire asserted its trademark rights.

Woods, 50, launched Sun ‌Day Red after ‌his 27-year partnership with Nike ended.