The US ‌Central Intelligence Agency ​and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered a cybersecurity ‌breach that exposed some of their unclassified information, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The intrusions ‌affected a network that looks for intelligence insights in public, unclassified ‌material, the Times reported. While it was not clear specifically what unclassified material was compromised, information at other government agencies was also believed to have been exposed ⁠in ​the breach, the ⁠Times added.

Asked about the report, the ODNI said there had been "no disruptions to ⁠critical capabilities or classified systems." The CIA did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment. The news is the latest publicly ⁠reported hack in a series tech outages and cybersecurity incidents, including a breach ⁠reported ​at the US Department of Agriculture. Two separate breaches have recently been disclosed at the FBI, while the Pentagon and ⁠the Department of Homeland Security have also been caught up in recent ⁠cyber incidents.

The ⁠Times report did not say how the breach occurred.