US reverses course on Britain's testing of AI models, Telegraph says

American ​AI developers can give the ​British government early ‌access to ​AI models for safety testing without running afoul of US President Donald Trump's ‌administration, the Telegraph newspaper said on Sunday.

The Trump administration has reversed a decision that requested developers such as OpenAI and ‌Anthropic not to share new AI models with Britain's AI ‌Security Institute before release, the newspaper said. The change signals a softer stance by the Trump administration on international AI safety efforts, giving US developers ⁠greater ​latitude to cooperate ⁠with Britain as policymakers grapple with how to oversee the increasingly powerful technology.

Spokespersons ⁠for Trump, OpenAI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment from Reuters. Britain's AI Security Institute, ⁠set up after the world's first AI safety summit in 2023, tests ⁠the ​most advanced AI models to evaluate their capabilities and the risk of misuse.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed calls ⁠for binding safety requirements on AI developers, a position that appears to ⁠be shifting. His ⁠newly launched AI task force said on Friday developers must report security incidents with their ‌AI models.