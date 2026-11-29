OPEC+ is set to keep oil output targets unchanged in the first three months of 2027 at ‌its meeting on Sunday, people with knowledge of the discussion said, as the Iran war disrupts Gulf exports and its members argue over how much they are able to produce. The war and disagreements over production capacity threaten another difficult year for OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting ‌Countries and allies including Russia, as rival producer the United States continues to gain market share and exploits divisions within the group.

OPEC+ had ‌planned to set new output targets for 2027 and commissioned its first-ever review of members' production capacity to help set the targets at Sunday's meeting. But the exercise became difficult after Iraq and Kazakhstan challenged the capacity assessments as too low, OPEC+ sources familiar with the discussions said. The group has since leaned towards keeping output targets unchanged in ⁠the first ​quarter of 2027 and has reached ⁠an agreement in principle to do so, the people said on Friday.

A series of virtual meetings started around 1300 GMT on Sunday. Seven OPEC+ members who earlier this year ⁠were raising output in monthly increments met on Sunday and made no mention in a statement issued after their meeting of any new oil production targets applying ​to the countries in 2027.

A separate meeting of the full OPEC+ is also taking place on Sunday. All OPEC+ output quotas ⁠currently expire at the end of 2026. Oil analyst firm Rapidan Energy Group also expects no changes to production targets due to uncertainty over the duration of the US-Iran war and ⁠its ​effect on crude output and exports, it said.

Oil prices have rallied above $100 per barrel due to the war and disruptions this year but have eased in recent weeks due to rising Gulf exports and renewed expectations of a crude surplus in 2027. Rystad Energy sees a global ⁠oil surplus reaching 5 million barrels per day next year, equivalent to roughly 5% of worldwide demand, even if Gulf supplies recover only ⁠partially.

Sunday's meeting comes months after the ⁠United Arab Emirates left OPEC and OPEC+ to pump more oil after years of arguing that its quota was too low. Angola quit OPEC at the start of 2024, and Iraq has warned it may ‌leave if its quota ‌is not raised.