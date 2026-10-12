Riyadh airport to cancel about 60% of flights on Monday after deadly attacks

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 12:44 IST
Riyadh airport to cancel about 60% of flights on Monday after deadly attacks

About 60% ​of scheduled ​flights at Riyadh ‌airport in ​Saudi Arabia are expected to be ‌cancelled on Monday, data from aviation analytics firm Cirium showed, after attacks from Yemen's ‌Iran-aligned Houthis killed over a ‌dozen people over the weekend. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh cancelled 99.7% of all ⁠scheduled ​flights ⁠on Sunday, according to Cirium.

The Saudi capital's ⁠airport remained closed on Sunday after an ​attack that killed one and left ⁠nearly a dozen hurt, which followed another ⁠deadly ​strike claimed by the Houthis the previous day, in which ⁠13 people died and more than 300 ⁠were wounded.

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