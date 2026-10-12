Riyadh airport to cancel about 60% of flights on Monday after deadly attacks
About 60% of scheduled flights at Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia are expected to be cancelled on Monday, data from aviation analytics firm Cirium showed, after attacks from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis killed over a dozen people over the weekend. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh cancelled 99.7% of all scheduled flights on Sunday, according to Cirium.
The Saudi capital's airport remained closed on Sunday after an attack that killed one and left nearly a dozen hurt, which followed another deadly strike claimed by the Houthis the previous day, in which 13 people died and more than 300 were wounded.