Riyadh airport to cancel about 60% of flights on Monday after deadly attacks

About 60% ​of scheduled ​flights at Riyadh ‌airport in ​Saudi Arabia are expected to be ‌cancelled on Monday, data from aviation analytics firm Cirium showed, after attacks from Yemen's ‌Iran-aligned Houthis killed over a ‌dozen people over the weekend. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh cancelled 99.7% of all ⁠scheduled ​flights ⁠on Sunday, according to Cirium.

The Saudi capital's ⁠airport remained closed on Sunday after an ​attack that killed one and left ⁠nearly a dozen hurt, which followed another ⁠deadly ​strike claimed by the Houthis the previous day, in which ⁠13 people died and more than 300 ⁠were wounded.